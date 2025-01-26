Dakota Wealth Management Has $325,000 Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,117 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in NU were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NU by 3.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NU by 2.5% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

