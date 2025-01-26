Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $17,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMB. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $90.34 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $93.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.