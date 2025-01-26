Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.88 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $15,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank by 329.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $44,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other M&T Bank news, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total transaction of $4,473,005.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,972,576.88. This trade represents a 23.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Taylor sold 1,436 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $280,063.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,678.54. This represents a 20.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,994 shares of company stock valued at $13,331,878. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTB opened at $198.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.93. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.31 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.79 and a 200-day moving average of $185.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.50 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.68.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

