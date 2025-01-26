Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $21.04 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $21,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Diageo by 88,407.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104,301 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Diageo by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,671,000 after buying an additional 437,646 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $1,308,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO opened at $124.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $113.99 and a twelve month high of $154.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.60.

Several research firms recently commented on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

