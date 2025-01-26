3,454 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,454 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,788,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 32.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Q2 from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Q2 from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Q2 Trading Down 0.7 %

QTWO opened at $94.00 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $57,512.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,392.95. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 10,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $1,109,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 337,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,931,968.06. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock worth $3,061,035 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.