American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMH. Scotiabank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.1 %

AMH stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,924. This represents a 24.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,474.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,257.54. This trade represents a 8.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

