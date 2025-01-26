Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 551 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,793 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 438.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Imperial Oil by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $80.17.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.4304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

