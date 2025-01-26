Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $705,000 Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,697,000 after purchasing an additional 277,897 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,132,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.8 %

BLDR stock opened at $166.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.66. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.75 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

