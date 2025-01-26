Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $14.06 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBGlobal.com LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Exchange Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 8,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 39,208 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 148,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 120,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.44.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $200.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.46 and a 200 day moving average of $173.80. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $202.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total transaction of $559,856.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,531.55. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This trade represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

