Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 536,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,004,000 after acquiring an additional 45,087 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $322.00 to $317.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $267.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $284.79.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

