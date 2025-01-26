Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PTC by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth $66,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 473.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at $152,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PTC stock opened at $188.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.10. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.30 and a 52-week high of $203.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18.
PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.54.
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
