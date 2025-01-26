Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $154.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.98. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.52%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This trade represents a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cfra set a $155.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.48.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

