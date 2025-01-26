AMI Asset Management Corp Has $101.68 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,588 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.4% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $101,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 75.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 29,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $272,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $234,331.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,745.58. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.44.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $200.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $202.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

