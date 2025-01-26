Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,537,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 35,550 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RL opened at $256.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $139.49 and a 12 month high of $257.41.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.09.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

