LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Position Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at $45,733,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 451.1% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,758 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 552.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,805 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,609,000 after acquiring an additional 833,519 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at $19,889,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $184,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,795,180.08. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $38.34 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.