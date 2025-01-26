Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,475 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Tobam bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $78,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total value of $3,786,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,436,500. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,672.50. This trade represents a 36.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,252 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,928. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $643.77.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TYL opened at $591.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 108.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.80 and a 12-month high of $638.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

