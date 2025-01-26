Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 54,713 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Newmont by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Newmont by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,819,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

In other news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,680. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,077 shares of company stock worth $563,080. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

