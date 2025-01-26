AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $363.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.41. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $417.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a PE ratio of 110.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 99,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.50, for a total value of $32,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at $204,688,365.50. The trade was a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total value of $5,000,040.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,526,219.35. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 888,867 shares of company stock worth $284,773,062 in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $315.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.41.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

