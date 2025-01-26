Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 462.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 77.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $194.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.08.

Chord Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CHRD opened at $117.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $190.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,428.80. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

