Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,961 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 70,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WPC stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $394.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 138.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

