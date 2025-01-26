WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 15,848.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,108 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in WNS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 35,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $72.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup set a $55.00 price objective on WNS in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

