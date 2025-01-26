Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Denver PWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.44.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,029.04. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $200.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $202.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.