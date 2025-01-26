Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG stock opened at $240.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.03. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $159.57 and a 1 year high of $250.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $3,007,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,576,211.48. This trade represents a 22.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $563,247.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,253.33. This trade represents a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,064,152. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $252.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.67.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

