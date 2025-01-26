Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,131 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,368,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206,695 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,692,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,150,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,791,000 after acquiring an additional 739,667 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,174,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 5,357,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,940,000 after acquiring an additional 229,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Avantor Stock Up 0.9 %

AVTR stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.