Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock Position Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $123.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,800. The trade was a 30.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $880,070.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,982.09. The trade was a 21.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,741 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More

