Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $648,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 44,457.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 73,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,338,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 88.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after buying an additional 59,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,219,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 36,867 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $515.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $473.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $518.85.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,451,400 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,212.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,268,881. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.71, for a total value of $733,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,259. The trade was a 34.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,525 shares of company stock worth $26,080,464. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Bank of America raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

