Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $602,000 Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 212.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $99.81 and a 52-week high of $134.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 87.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.78.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

