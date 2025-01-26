Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Has $10.08 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.5% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 148,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 120,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 537,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 92,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.44.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $200.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $202.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.