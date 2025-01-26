Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. ADE LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 315.2% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,564,000 after buying an additional 62,419 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 104,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 80,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $200.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $202.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total transaction of $559,856.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,531.55. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.44.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

