Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,716 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,825 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,446,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 425,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,699,067 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $79,822,000 after buying an additional 219,544 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $3,437,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Daiwa America raised shares of Tapestry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.4 %

TPR stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $75.78.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $514,221.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,773.88. This represents a 20.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

