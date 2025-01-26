Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Itron by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 42.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Itron by 26.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Itron by 21.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.89. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $124.90.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.71. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $615.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.