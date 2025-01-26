Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,711 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cameco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 24,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 295.24 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $62.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

