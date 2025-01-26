Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $737,000 Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,355 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 37.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.96%. Analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

WIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Investec cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

