Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 214.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 555.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $321.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $274.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $168.25 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.88 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

