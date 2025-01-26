Ballentine Partners LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,967,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth $5,135,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,171,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 385,207 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,206,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,261,000 after purchasing an additional 275,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 267,652 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $8.50 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.50 to $11.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.47.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

