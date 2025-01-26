Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 30.6% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in Dollar General by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,128. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $71.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 38.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

