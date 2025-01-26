Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $654,000 Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 105.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

DLTR stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.01.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

