Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $549,399,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,545,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.33.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $434.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

