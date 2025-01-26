British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stake Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

