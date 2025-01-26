Dakota Wealth Management Sells 80,359 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,359 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

