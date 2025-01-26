Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.3 %

CoStar Group stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $439,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,784.24. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

