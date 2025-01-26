Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.95 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,280,000 after purchasing an additional 99,164 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12,674.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 58,683 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 720.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20,896 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 62.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 296.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.25.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $161.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.20. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $142.32 and a one year high of $179.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

