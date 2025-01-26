Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,962,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,336,000 after buying an additional 38,185 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 214,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 148,588 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 28,453 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AVT opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

