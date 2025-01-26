Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.39 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,714.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NLY

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.