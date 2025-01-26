Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 42,983 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,983 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,243,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,056,000 after purchasing an additional 950,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,902,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,698,000 after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,637,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,296,000 after purchasing an additional 181,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 537.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,893,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811,722 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.