Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,504,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after buying an additional 14,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,935,000 after buying an additional 35,279 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,070,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after acquiring an additional 113,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,027,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,467,000 after acquiring an additional 61,216 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $37,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $583,270.16. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $384,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,591.20. This represents a 30.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.99. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.42.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

