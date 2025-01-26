OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Given New $224.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $178.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $199.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $200.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $296,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,980.16. This trade represents a 20.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total value of $451,670.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,094 shares in the company, valued at $14,058,481.88. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,591 shares of company stock worth $7,557,745. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.