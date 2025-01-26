Origin Bancorp’s (OBK) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Origin Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OBK opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $160.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 80.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 32,619 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 34,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 3,116.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

