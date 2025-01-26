Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OBK

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OBK opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.00. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $160.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 78.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.