Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2027 earnings at $17.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $400.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $491.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $953,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 198.8% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 50.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the period. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $4,084,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

